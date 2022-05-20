Advertisement

Upcoming construction: Bridge maintenance and improvement near Naturita, Gateway

Motorists should expect moderate delays.
Motorists should expect moderate delays.(MGN online)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Construction along Colorado Highway 141 for bridge rehabilitation and improvement will begin on May 23. The project will take five months to complete, and will take place in three different locations over the construction period.

Motorists can expect construction on bridges over Naturita Creek, mile marker 59, the San Miguel River, mile marker 74, and the Dolores River, mile marker 88.5. Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and motorists can expect occasional lane closures of up to fifteen minutes.

Construction is intended to restore bridge integrity to extend the lifespan of the bridge and to ensure motorists can cross bridges safely. The project is expected to last until September.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of mussels.
CPW: Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of invasive mussels

Latest News

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting traffic for the week of May 23
Colorado has seen some of the fastest post-pandemic recovery in the nation.
Colorado recovering from pandemic faster than 47 states; job growth outpaces U.S. average for April
Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado.
Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado