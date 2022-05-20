Advertisement

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
BREAKING: Evacuation notice; Wildfire breaks out fifteen miles southwest of Montrose
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Latest News

In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: Important to secure supply chain
Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department...
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east