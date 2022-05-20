Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Beatrix’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Beatrix!

Beatrix is a playful one-year-old dog. She loves people and gets along well with other animals. Beatrix loves to be by your side and would make a great adventure buddy. Beatrix is spayed and is up to date on immunizations.

If you are interested in adopting Beatrix contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

