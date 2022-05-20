Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Beatrix’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Beatrix'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Beatrix'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:17 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Beatrix!

Beatrix is a playful one-year-old dog. She loves people and gets along well with other animals. Beatrix loves to be by your side and would make a great adventure buddy. Beatrix is spayed and is up to date on immunizations.

If you are interested in adopting Beatrix contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
BREAKING: Evacuation notice; Wildfire breaks out fifteen miles southwest of Montrose
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Latest News

Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Mandy!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Mandy’
KJCT SCHOOL FIRE DONATION
KJCT SCHOOL FIRE DONATION
KJCT ELECTION REPORT
KJCT SHERIFF VIGIL
KJCT ELECTION REPORT
KJCT ELECTION REPORT