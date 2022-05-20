Advertisement

Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado

Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As snowpack steadily diminishes from Colorado waterways, fire danger continues to creep higher. Conditions on the Western Slope are drying out at a rapid pace, with one nearby wildfire starting on Thursday.

Other parts of Colorado have experienced worsening fire conditions for several months now, like Boulder, Colorado, which had its twentieth red flag day this year on Thursday.

Boulder Fire Rescue member Marya Washburn said, “Its easy to feel complacent, and we work a lot with trying to help the public continue to be aware that it’s a day that risk is significantly higher. To avoid getting complacent, even though were all tired and exhausted with this ongoing barrage of sorts of red flag days that we have to be aware of.”

Incoming moisture from cooler, wetter air may reduce fire danger this weekend.

