CMU: Importance of Technical and Career Education

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College highlight the importance of the technical and career educations.

Technical and career educations offer people the ability to take courses tailored to the specific field which interests them. These courses open the door for students and provide opportunities to get them into the workforce quickly.

KJCT Midday - CMU Interview
KJCT Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week - Mandy
KJCT Grand Rivers Pet of the Week - Beatrix
Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Mandy!
