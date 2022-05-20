Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
BREAKING: Evacuation notice; Wildfire breaks out fifteen miles southwest of Montrose
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of mussels.
CPW: Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of invasive mussels

Latest News

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
BREAKING: Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama among primates photos
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists