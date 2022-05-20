Advertisement

20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old child, police said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in reference to an infant that was not breathing. Deputies arrived on the scene and tried to resuscitate the child, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Scheffler, the father of the baby. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Amherst Jail and is being held without bond.

Police did not provide further details on the investigation but said it is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
BREAKING: Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of mussels.
CPW: Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of invasive mussels

Latest News

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama next to primates
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
BREAKING: Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth