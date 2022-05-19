Unexplained Hepatitis still remains a mystery as more children fall ill

ATLANTA, Ga. (KJCT) - The Center for Disease Control is investigating an as-of-yet unexplained Hepatitis outbreak in children. Most of the children are under the age of five, and more than half have tested positive for an Adenovirus, which typically cause stomach upset and respiratory problems. Nearly all of the children were hospitalized, and five have died, with no reported fatalities since February.

71 additional children have fallen ill since the last update from the CDC two weeks ago, bringing the total up to 180 afflicted kids from 36 different states. Cases began appearing in October of 2021.

Adenoviruses are a common virus family found in many environments, typically infecting a broad range of vertebrates and causing dozens of different diseases of varying severity.

Investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

