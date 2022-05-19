Advertisement

Thunder Mountain Elementary kids donate fundraised money to family who lost their home in a fire

The money was originally raised for a playground, but the kids decided to repurpose the funds.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fire that broke out at a home near Thunder Mountain Empathy may have had the unexpected side effect of teaching kids about empathy. The school had organized a 5K color run intended to raise money for a playground, but the kids decided to instead donate more than $1,900 to the family who lost their home. The financial gift was presented on Thursday, and the family also benefitted from a fundraiser started by Bank of the West.

The family also received a $500 gift card from Wal-Mart.

