Advertisement

Sheriff: Mother, daughter arrested after assaulting ‘bullying’ students at school

Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple...
Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple students at a middle school.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALZELL, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a case involving two family members and an assault at a middle school.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith entered Ebenezer Middle School on Wednesday and confronted a student in a hallway.

Authorities said the mother and daughter pushed the student against a wall and hit the juvenile in the head and face. Two other students were also pushed and hit in the incident, as reported by WIS.

One of the students was taken for medical treatment by their parents, with the other two released to their families.

The sheriff’s office said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were later arrested on charges that include assault and disturbing schools.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This type of behavior is criminal and should never be considered as the appropriate way to deal with matters. It is my understanding that these two subjects were responding to the school because they believed their family member was being bullied. Our investigation showed that the students who were viciously attacked were not even the students who these subjects believed had bullied their family members.

We work very hard to protect all students in our schools. The fact is, the students who were reported as bullying these subjects’ family member was actually in the office being dealt with when this attack took place.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs.
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks

Latest News

The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation hires candidates for summer jobs.
GJ Parks and Recreation has released 2022 Summer Activity Guide