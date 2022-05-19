Advertisement

Seniors walk through former elementary school

Graduates visit Pomona Elementary School.
Graduates visit Pomona Elementary School.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Although this is the last week of school for Mesa County Valley School District 51, graduation events aren’t quite over yet.

On Monday, graduates from Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade high schools returned to Pomona Elementary School for one of the traditional senior walks during graduation season.

Students at Pomona made signs and cheered on the graduates as they took a lap around the school in their caps and gowns.

The seniors got a lot of hugs from former teachers and got to look at old class pictures from each year in elementary school.

“When we were doing our biology thing, and I grew an entire thing of lettuce by myself, and we just got to eat the lettuce, which was really cool,” said Ema Fischer, Fruita Monumental High School graduate. “And then in fifth grade, my fifth-grade teacher was Mrs. Wilbur, and she had pigs everywhere.”

The last senior walk for the school year was on Tuesday at Dual Immersion Academy.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
The Grand Junction Fire Department successfully extinguished the shed.
Fire breaks out near Orchard Mesa Middle School
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified
The old fire station was built in 1975.
Grand Junction Fire Department opens new fire station

Latest News

Western Colorado Children's Water Festival.
Fifth graders learn about water at Western Colorado Children’s Water Festival
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs.
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs
The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially proclaimed May 18 as ZillaMay Day.
Montrose County commissioners honor resident
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Health insurance company Anthem negotiating with SCL Health