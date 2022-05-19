Seniors walk through former elementary school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Although this is the last week of school for Mesa County Valley School District 51, graduation events aren’t quite over yet.

On Monday, graduates from Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade high schools returned to Pomona Elementary School for one of the traditional senior walks during graduation season.

Students at Pomona made signs and cheered on the graduates as they took a lap around the school in their caps and gowns.

The seniors got a lot of hugs from former teachers and got to look at old class pictures from each year in elementary school.

“When we were doing our biology thing, and I grew an entire thing of lettuce by myself, and we just got to eat the lettuce, which was really cool,” said Ema Fischer, Fruita Monumental High School graduate. “And then in fifth grade, my fifth-grade teacher was Mrs. Wilbur, and she had pigs everywhere.”

The last senior walk for the school year was on Tuesday at Dual Immersion Academy.

