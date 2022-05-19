Advertisement

River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a raft containing four children and two adults was pinned to a rock in the Roaring Fork River near Glenwood Springs due to the strong current and high water run-off.

According to GCSO, they notified the Search and Rescue, which immediately began operations for the rescue from the river and then assisted them 70 yards up to the steep embankment.

The six individuals were safely out of the river and up the embarkment shortly after 9 p.m.

GCSO wants to remind the public how powerful the river waters can be, especially once the peak flows are approached in the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department was also on scene.

