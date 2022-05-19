Advertisement

‘Restore the Balance’ hopes to combat political extremism

Restore the Balance event in Grand Junction.
Restore the Balance event in Grand Junction.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A group of Mesa County residents is forming a group to combat political extremism-- “Restore the Balance,” a non-partisan group.

The non-profit has the support of about 500 people, with many more agreeing to a pledge to reject extremism in Mesa County. The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and conspiracy theories in the valley are what inspired the group.

Organizers said there are many more people out there who agree that extreme rhetoric has gone too far.

“I didn’t know there were so many people who agreed with me, so part of the meeting is to get the people together, and a lot of it is really to listen,” said Tim Sarmo, co-founder. “What do they think we need to do. We don’t have all the answers on how to reverse course and restore some balance, but we hope today we can share some ideas, the members can share some ideas, and move forward with some focused effort.”

The group’s primary focus is to educate the public about the danger of political extremism and offer an alternative set of political principles to return to a community that pulls together to solve problems.

