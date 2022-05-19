Police Week: MCSO to host memorial vigil to honor those who’ve died in line of duty

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The week of May 15 is National Police Week, which pays honor to officers who have died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, May 19, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a memorial vigil to pay tribute to all law enforcement and individuals who lost their lives protecting Mesa County.

It will take place at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 215 Rice St., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

