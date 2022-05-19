Advertisement

Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

WMC reports the Memphis Police Department was called to a day care where a toddler was left in a vehicle.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis police report their preliminary investigation points to the toddler dying of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high in the area, the internal temperature in a car can reportedly reach more than 130 degrees.

A person was detained by police, but authorities did not immediately report if any charges were being filed.

