The Museum of the Mountain West in Montrose is expanding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Museum of the Mountain West in Montrose is adding a period western façade to the Museum’s main building. This is thanks to a Facade Improvement Matching grant from the City of Montrose. The grant was awarded by DART, the Development and Revitalization Team. The Museum will split the costs of construction.

The museum is a set of 28 historic buildings set in the time period from 1840 to 1940. It consists of a western village with historic homes, a school and a church. The new building addition will fit in with the character of the other buildings on the property. It will be partially painted in line with the history at the time with materials used from that time period as well.

”The museum is two parts,” said Museum of the Mountain West Founder and Director Richard Fike. “It’s the Museum of the Mountain West which has 11 buildings up to two stories high inside, all furnished. Then we have the adobes, the ones outside of Adobe Flats. So this is a two part façade so it’ll look like two different buildings. The lower one on this side and a two story part on this side.”

Another part of the expansion is the enlarging of the Museum’s gift shop in the main building. It will provide more retail space for merchandise, antiques and the work of local artists.

The Museum is located at 68169 Miami Rd. in Montrose. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://museumofthemountainwest.org/

Watch the progress of the expansion here: museumofthemountainwest.org/facade/

