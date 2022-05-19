Mesa County Library needs teen volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Avid readers between the ages of 14 and 18 are encouraged to volunteer their time this summer for the Mesa County Libraries summer reading program. Volunteers can also assist with events, prize distribution, and other library tasks.

The library also said that volunteering during the summer is a great way to develop professional skills. “Volunteering is a great thing to add to your resume for your first job or for college, and the library is a great place to gain valuable workplace skills. It’s also great to meet other teens,” said Kelsey Sprys, Mesa County Libraries’ volunteer and community outreach manager.

Summer reading will run from June 1 to July 16.

