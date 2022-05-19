Mesa County Democrats announce candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Democratic Party announced earlier today that Jeff Waldon, a resident of Clifton, Colorado, will be running for the position of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. Waldon is currently uncontested in the primaries.

Mail-in ballots will be distributed on June 6 for the election on June 28.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.