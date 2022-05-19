Advertisement

Highline Lake State Park opens new playground

Highline Lake State Park officially opens new playground.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Kids from Loma Elementary School had quite the exciting afternoon attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for Highline Lake State Park’s new playground Wednesday afternoon.

The old playground was due for an overhaul, and the kids were overjoyed to see new play equipment. “I’ve never been rushed by so many kids screaming ‘cut the ribbon,’ but that was pretty cool. It was a tidal wave of happy faces,” said Ashley Wallace, senior ranger for Highline State Park.

The project was funded by Great Outdoors Colorado, a nonprofit started in 1992 aimed at improving Colorado’s outdoor spaces.



