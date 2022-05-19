GJ Parks and Recreation has released 2022 Summer Activity Guide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has released its 2022 Summer Activity Guide that provides information on services, programs, special events, and much more for all ages and abilities for the summer season.

According to the City of Grand Junction, the recreational programming will include yoga, summer camps, swim lessons, and adult and youth sports.

This summer, the Parks and Recreation department introduces Challenge Island STEAM Camps, Kids Triathlon Camp, and Kids Triathlon Races.

Guides have been mailed out but can be viewed at gjparksandrec.org, or residents can pick one up at the Parks and Recreation office at 1340 Gunnison Avenue at Lincoln Park.

