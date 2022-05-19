CPW: Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of invasive mussels

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado and Parks and Wildlife is keeping the state’s lakes and reservoirs free of mussels.

According to CPW, more boats required decontamination due to fouling by mussels in 2021, 181 boats, compared to previous years that ranged from 16 to 100 boats.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to meet the challenge of protecting the state’s waters and infrastructure from aquatic nuisance species,” said Robert Walters, CPW’s ANS program manager. “But as boating season approaches we continue to ask for help from boat owners in maintaining our mussel-free status.”

CPW states these aquatic species can cause damage to reservoir infrastructure and boat issues.

In 2021, House Bill 21-1226 passed, which allowed CPW to implement an inspection and decontamination program.

The state agency encourages boat owners to “clean, drain and dry” after hitting the water and inspect their trailers and hard-to-reach areas.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.

