Advertisement

Walmart program will turn college grads into managers making $200,000 a year

Walmart is launching a new program called "College 2 Career."
Walmart is launching a new program called "College 2 Career."(Walmart)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A job that pays upwards of $200,000 a year? Walmart now has them.

The company is trying out a new program called “College 2 Career.”

About 1,000 current Walmart workers who are recent college grads or soon-to-be grads can get a little extra classroom training along with hands-on experience and mentoring.

The top performers will get a newly created store management position called “emerging coach,” with a starting pay of $65,000 a year and a raise to about $200,000 within two years.

Due to the current tight job market, this is just one of the ways Walmart is trying to recruit and hold on to workers.

The company also just raised its pay for long-haul truck drivers and has offered to cover 100% of college tuition for its workforce.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
The Grand Junction Fire Department successfully extinguished the shed.
Fire breaks out near Orchard Mesa Middle School
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified
The old fire station was built in 1975.
Grand Junction Fire Department opens new fire station

Latest News

Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19, sources say
Fire season continues to accelerate as the west burns at an alarming rate.
Fire watch: Wildfire breaks out, causes evacuations near Pagosa Springs; Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Megafire breaks 300,000 acres
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Officials say more areas of US may see mask recommendations
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men