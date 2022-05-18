Advertisement

Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills and at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl in a storage unit.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisville are investigating a drug bust where officials said they found enough narcotics to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration report the agencies seized at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a Louisville-area storage unit on Monday following a long-term investigation.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is believed to be fatal, and a kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people, as reported by WAVE.

“While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day,” the police department wrote on its social media page.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
The Grand Junction Fire Department successfully extinguished the shed.
Fire breaks out near Orchard Mesa Middle School
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified
The old fire station was built in 1975.
Grand Junction Fire Department opens new fire station

Latest News

VA2K Walk & Roll
VA2K Walk & Roll
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
Nestlé is addressing the U.S. baby formula shortage by flying products into the country from...
Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip