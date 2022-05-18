Montrose County commissioners honor resident

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners has declared May 18 as ZillaMay Day in honor of ZillaMay Brown and her contributions to the community.

According to Montrose County, Brown’s contributions include serving as a teacher in the Montrose County School District for nearly 25 years, being a lifetime member of the Montrose County Historical Society, and being a driving force behind the creation of the Montrose County Historic Landmark Board.

“ZillaMay is a force to be reckoned with—her passion for history and learning knows no bounds,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen. “ZillaMay has given so much to this community both as an educator and historical wizard, and I am grateful for her leadership, dedication to our local history, and friendship.”

