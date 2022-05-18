Health insurance company Anthem negotiating with SCL Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is negotiating with SCL Health to try and keep its members’ health plans.

According to Anthem, negations are taking place because SCL Health is asking for rate increases, resulting in higher healthcare costs for consumers. Anthem disagrees with this.

Anthem’s current agreement with SCL Health expires on July 1, and if a new deal cannot be reached by then, members of Anthem will no longer be able to access in-network healthcare services at SCL Health.

At the moment, there are no changes to Anthem’s health plans, and their members can still access SCL Health facilities.

Anthem states they will continue their efforts to keep SCL Health in their health plans, but if a negotiation cannot be reached, they will ensure their members receive quality care from other health professionals in their network.

Those who have a procedure scheduled before July will continue to have access to the SCL Health providers.

Suppose an individual is still receiving services like undergoing a course of treatment at an SCL Health facility as of June 30. In that case, the care will not be interrupted, and Anthem will cover the cost of the treatment up until Sep. 30.

After July 1, SCL Health emergency services will still be covered. If an individual is scheduled for a procedure, they will need to relocate the surgery to another hospital to get in-network benefits.

