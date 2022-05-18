Don McLean, creator of smash musical hit ‘American Pie’ to return to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Singer-songwriter Don McLean, best known for his 1971 classic ‘American Pie’ will be making a stop in Grand Junction, Colorado as part of his tour celebrating the recent multi-platinum certification of the folk-rock hit as well as the platinum certification of his slightly lesser-known song ‘Vincent.’

The legendary musical hall of fame member will be performing at the Avalon Theater on July 8, as well as the Paramount Theater in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are currently on sale. The tour will coincide with the release of a children’s book titled American Pie: A Fable on June 7.

‘American Pie’ is a cultural touchstone for many Americans, invoking an era where the proverbial childhood innocence of the early rock & roll era was stripped away by the sudden and tragic deaths of musical icons Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.

Originally recorded on May 26, 1971, the song went on to become an icon and was voted as the fifth on a poll for the Song of the Century in 2001. The original manuscript for the song sold for $1.2 million in 2015, making it the third highest auction price for an American literary manuscript.

The tour begins on Thursday of this week, and will extend to mid-November. McLean will be visiting much of the United States as well as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, Austria, and Belgium.

