Prescribed burn alert: LaFair burn ignition planned near Gateway, Colorado

Prescribed burns help to maintain forest health.
Prescribed burns help to maintain forest health.(Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests announced Tuesday morning that a prescribed burn will be ignited later the same day, conditions permitting.

The burn is scheduled to take place fifteen miles east of Gateway, Colorado, and smoke may impact the communities of Gateway, Unaweep Canyon, Whitewater, Grand Junction, and Delta, Colorado. Approximately 850 acres are planned to be burned in order to encourage Ponderosa Pine and wildlife health, and to mitigate the risk of severe wildfires in the future.

Prescribed burns are only ignited if weather, fuel conditions, staffing, and safety requirements are met. The burn will not go ahead as planned if safe burn conditions aren’t met.

