Grand Junction Fire Department opens new fire station

The new station will replace the previous station and includes modern safety features
The old fire station was built in 1975.(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Tuesday morning that the replacement for the aging Station 3 has been completed. Furniture and equipment are still being moved, but the station will be officially opening on May 31. The new address for the station is 582 25 1/2 Rd.

The new station is intended to replace the original Fire Station 3, which has been in service for close to fifty years and lacked many modern cancer prevention systems. In addition to modern safety features, it will also feature local art from around the community. Curious citizens will be able to view the new art by tuning into the station’s Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on May 17.

The old station’s property will be converted into a parking area for District 51 and the Kronkright Sports Complex.

