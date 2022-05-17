Grand Junction City Council discusses shared electric scooter regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday evening, Grand Junction City Council convened to discuss implementing electric scooters in Grand Junction.

These scooters would be the shared e-scooters found around large cities. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said this could further help turn Grand Junction into a more modern city by introducing more methods of transportation other than walking and driving. She said this would in turn help lower congestion both on the roads and with parking. But, the downfalls of the idea need to also be considered before bringing it into public discussion. Such as safety.

”Of course there are pitfalls as well,” said Stout. “If you’ve ever been to a big city you’ve seen where they’re just left in the middle of a right of way. Or people aren’t obeying the laws weaving in and out of traffic. So we want to make sure safety is part of the consideration before implementing something like this.”

