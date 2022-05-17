Bustang to add stop in Bayfield, Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bustang, Colorado’s state-run intercity bus, will be adding Bayfield, Colorado to its Durango to Grand Junction route.

The bus will stop at the Pine River Library, at 395 Bayfiield Center Dr. The bus will be departing daily at 6:10 a.m. and will arrive in Durango, Colorado by 6:32 a.m. Return trips to Bayfield depart at 7:10 p.m., arriving at 7:30 p.m.

Amber Blake, director of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit and Rail, said, “The addition of the Bayfield stop is a great enhancement to the Bustang Outrider Service. This stop provides a convenient transportation option for commuters traveling to Durango for work, school, or medical appointments. It also provides a safe, convenient, and critical regional transit connection for travel from Bayfield to Cortez, Telluride, and Grand Junction.”

Bustangs are equipped with wi-fi, power outlets, a restroom, storage areas, and bike racks.

