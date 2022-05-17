Advertisement

Bustang to add stop in Bayfield, Colorado

Residents of the Pine River Valley will have access to the state’s transportation system
Bustang
Bustang (KKTV)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bustang, Colorado’s state-run intercity bus, will be adding Bayfield, Colorado to its Durango to Grand Junction route.

The bus will stop at the Pine River Library, at 395 Bayfiield Center Dr. The bus will be departing daily at 6:10 a.m. and will arrive in Durango, Colorado by 6:32 a.m. Return trips to Bayfield depart at 7:10 p.m., arriving at 7:30 p.m.

Amber Blake, director of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit and Rail, said, “The addition of the Bayfield stop is a great enhancement to the Bustang Outrider Service. This stop provides a convenient transportation option for commuters traveling to Durango for work, school, or medical appointments. It also provides a safe, convenient, and critical regional transit connection for travel from Bayfield to Cortez, Telluride, and Grand Junction.”

Bustangs are equipped with wi-fi, power outlets, a restroom, storage areas, and bike racks.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified
The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
Fire season continues to accelerate as the west burns at an alarming rate.
Fire watch: Wildfires in New Mexico continue to rage, smoke and haze may continue to reach Mesa County
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

Latest News

The old fire station was built in 1975.
Grand Junction Fire Department opens new fire station
Chip Seal and Fog Seal projects
Upcoming construction: Night work on North Avenue
Dance class rehearsing at Dance Works Studio
Dance Works Studio dancing strong for 40 years
Shared electric scooters
Grand Junction City Council discusses shared electric scooter regulations