Advertisement

No, the fire on the Uncompahgre Plateau is not a wildfire

The fire was ignited earlier today.
The fire was ignited earlier today.(Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests conducted a prescribed burn on Simms Mesa on Monday morning. The burn is planned and contained, with no current danger present.

The burn is intended to increase the resiliency of the local Ponderosa Pine stands, as well as encouraging Ponderosa reproduction. Approximately 200 acres are planned to be burned 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado on National Forest Service Road #574.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified
Players and coaches from both teams had to be restrained as MSU Denver celebrated their...
MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship
Grand River Fest in Grand Junction.
Grand Valley River Fest informs the public about river safety
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests related to Placer Drive shooting

Latest News

The United States has around forty thousand homeless veterans.
Department of Veteran’s Affairs to host twelfth annual VA2K Walk & Roll event
The program is meant to introduce women to firearm safety and usage.
KJCT 8 shoot like a girl
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Fire season continues to accelerate as the west burns at an alarming rate.
Fire watch: Wildfires in New Mexico continue to rage, smoke and haze may continue to reach Mesa County