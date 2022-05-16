Importance of Child Identification Kits in case child goes missing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the weekend, at the Grand Valley Highland Games, the Grand Junction Consistory of Ancient and Scottish Rite Masons, and the Western Colorado Shrine Club offered Child Identification Kits. This pamphlet is filled out by parents containing biographical information, fingerprints, and a photograph of their child.

Vice President of Colorado Shrine Club Gregory Foster said the ID kit is used for emergencies.

“In times of emotional crisis like when your child is missing, it can sometimes be hard to recall certain details that we just don’t think of every day like height, weight, hair color, eye color, so all that information is in one central place that you can hand to the police. Also, we have the fingerprints on there and a recent photograph to aid the police in finding your child.”

It is recommended to update the kit every six months. The public can get a hold of an ID kit by contacting the Shrine Club on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.