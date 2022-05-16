Advertisement

Grand Valley Highland Games return to the valley

Grand Valley Highland Games
Grand Valley Highland Games
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The third annual Grand Valley Highland Games took place this weekend that provided a space for the public to learn about the Celtic culture through music, artistry, workmanship, food and much more.

Highland Games celebrate the rich Celtic culture by preserving history in teaching the future and allowing individuals to connect with their roots like Sharon Taylor from Scotland.

Taylor stated this is why she brought the games to the valley to feel closer to home.

“A lot of Americans here have Scottish and Irish heritage or British heritage, and they all want to be connected to their roots, and by doing something like this, it helps them be involved and be a little more in touch and learn about the history, the traditions, and the heritage.”

