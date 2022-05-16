Fire watch: Wildfires in New Mexico continue to rage, smoke and haze may continue to reach Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Wildfire season continues to accelerate as exceptionally dry conditions and high winds make fires difficult to control. Fire danger for much of the southwest and Four Corners region remains high to extreme, with some sections of northern Colorado and Arizona ranging from low to high fire danger.

Fire danger in Mesa County is high, but there are no fire restrictions in effect.

Active wildfires that may contribute to hazy conditions in Mesa County are as follows:

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The megafire is currently 298,060 acres and is 27% contained. It began on April 6, and was caused by a prescribed burn spreading out of control. A total of 2,015 personnel are assigned to the fire. Evacuation orders are in place for most of the surrounding area.

The Cooks Peak Fire, north of Ocate, New Mexico. The fire is currently 59,359 acres and is 97 percent contained. Fire personnel project full containment by May 28. It began on May 13, and was human-caused. A total of 69 personnel are assigned to the fire. No evacuation notices or orders are in effect.

The Cerro Pelado Fire, seven miles east of Jemez Springs, New Mexico. The fire is currently 45,605 acres and is 62% contained. Fire personnel project full containment by May 21. It began on April 22, and the cause is unknown. A total of 1,001 personnel are assigned to the fire. No evacuation notices or orders are in effect.

The Black Fire, 24 miles north of Mimbres, New Mexico. The fire is currently 18,762 acres and is projected to be contained by May 31. It began on May 13, and the cause is undetermined. A total of 141 personnel are assigned to the fire. No evacuation notices or orders are in effect.

The Bear Trap Fire, 22 miles southwest of Magdalena, New Mexico. The fire is currently 11,550 acres and is 30% contained. Fire personnel project full containment by May 31. It began on May 1, and the cause is undetermined. A total of 526 personnel are assigned to the fire. No evacuation notices or orders are in effect.

The High Park Fire in Teller County, Colorado. The fire is currently 1,558 acres and is 27 percent contained. It began on May 12, and the cause is unknown. A total of 180 personnel are assigned to the fire. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for Cripple Creek Ranches.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.