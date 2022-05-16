Department of Veteran’s Affairs to host twelfth annual VA2K Walk & Roll event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting its twelfth annual VA2K event this Wednesday. The event will include a two kilometer walk and is free. Participants are encouraged to bring voluntary donations of packaged food, clothing, toiletries, and water, which will be distributed to local homeless veterans.

The event will begin on May 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the VA Community Living Center patio.

