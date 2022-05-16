Advertisement

Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Authorities have confirmed remains found in South Carolina last week are of those of Brittanee Drexel, a teenager who disappeared over a decade ago.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Drexel’s remains were found May 11, after evidence led them to a possible site in the Harmony Township neighborhood.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway was able to identify Drexel through dental records. The State Law Enforcement Division also performed DNA analysis and further confirmed it was Drexel.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during spring break when she was 17, WMBF reports.

The sheriff also announced Monday that Raymond Moody was arrested in connection to Drexel’s death.

Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of burying Drexel, who was already dead, on April 26, 2009.

According to WMBF, Moody was considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance in 2012 but was never arrested in the case.

He has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4, 2022, on an obstruction of justice charge.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
Players and coaches from both teams had to be restrained as MSU Denver celebrated their...
MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship
Grand River Fest in Grand Junction.
Grand Valley River Fest informs the public about river safety
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests related to Placer Drive shooting
"Shoot Like A Girl" in Grand Junction.
‘Shoot Like a Girl’ teaches women about shooting sports and firearm safety

Latest News

A McDonald's sign is seen in Russia. The company said it is selling its Russian restaurants.
McDonald’s to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack