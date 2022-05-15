Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in Grand Junction

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley participated in the 28th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

On Saturday, mail carriers in the valley not only delivered the mail but also collected food donations that would benefit six local food shelters. The food drive is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers and co-sponsored by the United States Postal Service.

Carmen Spesert, a letter carrier, stated they usually have a great turnout, and they provide this service to make it easier for the public to donate.

”Your mailman’s union saw a need in our community for this type of service. Food banks for many years have struggled one way or another, and everybody has said, ‘food drives are hard, and it is hard to get where you are going.’ Well, the letter carriers 28 years ago said, ‘well, fine, we will come to your door and pick up your food, and the postal service lets us use our vehicles so we can bring it to food banks and communities.”

