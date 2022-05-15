Advertisement

MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship

The Roadrunners came back to win a heated title game, denying CMU the conference championship
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores on Saturday, May 14th:

RMAC Baseball Championship

MSU Denver 8, Colorado Mesa 5

Varsity Baseball

Durango 13, GJ Central 1

Fruita Monument 11, Grand Junction 6

CHSAA Soccer Playoffs

#17 GJ Central 0, #1 Windsor 3

#14 Montrose 0, #3 Durango 6

CHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs

#12 Fruita Monument 0, #5 Mountain Vista 17

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests related to Placer Drive shooting
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
A transgender flag
District 51 School Board President under fire for social media post on transgender children
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Person killed after being hit by a tree in Clifton

Latest News

CMU plays for a conference championship Saturday at Bergman Field
Mesa baseball headed to RMAC Championship
Karter Harmon scored the game-winning goal to send Fruita into the second round
Athletes of the Week: Fruita Monument Lacrosse
Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Lions Club to host 11th Annual Grand Valley Student Athlete Award Ceremony
CMU upsets the #1 seed to claim their sixth conference championship.
CMU Lacrosse wins the RMAC championship!