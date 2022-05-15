MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship
The Roadrunners came back to win a heated title game, denying CMU the conference championship
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores on Saturday, May 14th:
RMAC Baseball Championship
MSU Denver 8, Colorado Mesa 5
Varsity Baseball
Durango 13, GJ Central 1
Fruita Monument 11, Grand Junction 6
CHSAA Soccer Playoffs
#17 GJ Central 0, #1 Windsor 3
#14 Montrose 0, #3 Durango 6
CHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs
#12 Fruita Monument 0, #5 Mountain Vista 17
