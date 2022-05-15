Grand Valley River Fest informs the public about river safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the weather is warming, people are hitting the river.

On Saturday, the Grand River Fest brought several down to Las Colonias Park for fun in the water and a little lesson on river safety. This fun environment for the family included food trucks, yoga, a beer garden, and a rubber ducky race.

There were several information booths at the festival, like a life jacket demonstration and nonprofits with a mission of river restoration.

Elizabeth Fortushniak, the owner of Grand Junction Adventures, said educating the public about river safety is crucial.

“Springtime is a really crucial time for people to be safe on the river by wearing a life jacket, using the appropriate equipment, so the appropriate leash for a paddleboard is a quick release leash and having all your equipment strapped down safely onto your vessel, your boat or your ducky or kayak.

All proceeds collected at the festival will go toward RiversEdge West and Safe-A-Life Jacket Program.

