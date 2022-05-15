Cornhole tournament to benefit Grand Valley youth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Partners, a nonprofit, hosted a cornhole tournament to benefit the youth.

Funds collected will go directly to the Mesa County Partners, which provides the youth with mentoring, community service programs, and the Western Colorado Conservation Corps.

If you couldn’t make it to the tournament, there are various ways the public can still help the organization throughout the year.

“They can make donations to MesaPartners.org,” said Victoria Hildebrand with Mesa County Partners. “They can volunteer and become a mentor. It is three hours a week, and they are matched upon interest, and they can hire for jobs to do basic yard work.”

As of noon, the organization had collected $5,000 in donations.

