Regionwide striping project will begin May 16; motorists should expect delays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Existing striping and pavement markings are due for a refresh across southwestern Colorado. In partnership with Straight Stripe Painting Inc., the Colorado Department of Transportation will be restriping roads in Mineral, Chaffee, Park, Ouray, and San Juan counties. Work will begin on May 16, on a segment of U.S. 550 near Silverton, Colorado, and work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“By completing yearly maintenance on our highway pavement markings, we are able to preserve the safety and integrity of our highways,” said CDOT Chief Engineer Steven Harelson. The new markings will match existing pavement lines, and no lane alterations are planned.

Work is expected to be completed in mid-August of this year.

