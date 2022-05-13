Advertisement

Mesa County law enforcement to begin stricter seat belt enforcement

Enforcement comes after a particularly deadly year caused by a lack of seatbelts.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Law enforcement in Mesa County will be increasing enforcement of seat belt laws, citing that fatalities on Colorado roads are the highest in close to twenty years. Increased enforcement will begin on May 16 through June 5.

Fatalities due to unbuckled seat belts in Mesa County have increased from two in 2020, to four in 2021. “We hear a lot of excuses when it comes to why people don’t wear seatbelts, but I have one reason to buckle up that beats all of them,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Seat belts have been proven to save lives.”

Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and those driving with unbuckled children could face a minimum fine of $82.

