Grand Junction nonprofit gets more kids on bikes

Riverside Educational Center
Riverside Educational Center(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As part of the grand opening for the new Wolfpack bike park at Dos Rios elementary school, the Riverside Educational Center unveiled 18 brand new mountain bikes for students in their programs.

R.E.C. is a local nonprofit that serves students at 15 different schools across the Grand Valley, with the bulk of them in Grand Junction and Clifton.

The organization said cycling is a big part of the community and is a good way to connect to the students they serve.

“Academics is always going to be our priority,” said Jack Curry, R.E.C’ senior program director. “But the second half of almost all of our programs is what we like to call enrichment and that’s an opportunity for us to bring new opportunities to the students that we work with and bicycles being one of those things.”

Curry said most of their bikes are second hand donations. Often they get very large or very small bikes which he said makes it tough to find bikes for students that are in second though sixth grades.

The 18 new bikes the organization got came through a $5,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and a discounted rate from R.E.I.

Curry said they are always happy to take donations but what they’re really in need of is volunteers. If you would like to be a volunteer for the Riverside Educational Center, please visit: http://rec4kids.com/

