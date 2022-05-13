Advertisement

Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed

The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human impacts and non-native competition, the species has retreated to the upper basin.(Christopher Neugebauer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STERLING, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that the decision to rename the Colorado Squawfish to the Colorado Pikeminnow was finalized during the May 4 through May 5 commission. The renaming comes among a national move to eliminate the derogatory phrase from the nation’s various species and landmarks.

Colorado Pikeminnows are the largest member of the carp family in North America, reaching a maximum length of approximately six feet. The fish’s scientific name, Ptychocheilus lucius, remains unchanged.

