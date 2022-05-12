Advertisement

Person killed after being hit by a tree in Clifton

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, around 4 p.m., a person died after being struck by a tree at 3480 F Rd. in Clifton.

At the time of the incident, the wind was blowing harshly. We haven’t confirmed if the wind caused the tree to fall over.

Palisade Fire Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

Mesa County Coroner will be releasing more information at a later time.

