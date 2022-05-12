CPW: Proposed changes to regulations coming into effect on July

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Proposed changes to regulations occurred at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting on May 4 and 5. The approved regulations will go into effect on July 1.

According to CPW, the approved regulations include:

Agenda Item 12: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” - 2 CCR 406-2 (Step 1 of 1)The Commission passed regulations to adopt:

All limited license numbers for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, and black bear for all Game Management Units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2022 big game seasons.

Agenda Item 13: Chapter W-0 – “General Provisions” – 2 CCR 406-0 (Step 1 of 1)

Update the name of Ptychocheilus lucius.

Agenda Item 14: Chapter W-10 - “Nongame Wildlife” - 2 CCR 406-10 (Step 1 of 1)

Removing buckshot and rubber slugs from the list of authorized techniques.

Repealing and restating emergency regulation W-1005.1. a to remove rubber buckshot and rubber slugs from the list of authorized hazing techniques.

Updating the common name of Ptychocheilus Lucius codified in W- 1003.A.1.

Updating the common name of Ptychocheilus Lucius codified in W-1004.A.1.

Agenda Item 15: Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” – 2 CCR 405-1 (Step 2 of 2)

Pilot testing a timed entry reservation system at Eldorado Canyon State Park.

For more information about the meeting, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.