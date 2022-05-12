Athletes of the Week: Fruita Monument Lacrosse
Wildcats win their 1st playoff game in school history
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable scores and highlights from Wednesday, May 11th:
CHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs
Dakota Ridge 12, Fruita Monument 13 F/OT
Grand Junction 5, Ralston Valley 17
CHSAA Soccer Playoffs
GJ Central 2, Holy Family 1 F/2OT
Riverdale Ridge 1, Montrose 2 F/2OT
RMAC Baseball Tournament
UCCS 6, Colorado Mesa 7
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.