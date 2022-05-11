Advertisement

Structure fire near Thunder Mountain Elementary School

Structure fire in Clifton near Thunder Mountain School
Structure fire in Clifton near Thunder Mountain School(Joshua Vorse / KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is a structure fire on the 3000 block F 1/2 Rd, which has caused the evacuation of Thunder Mountain Elementary School.

The Clifton Fire Protection responded to reports of a house fire at 3:12 p.m., and the Grand Junction Fire Department provided mutual aid.

According to the GJFD, F 1/2 Rd. is closed from 30 1/2 Rd to Thunder Ridge Rd.

Parents picking up students will need to approach from the east on F 1/2 Rd., as there is no access from the west.

GJFD states the home and a camper was damaged. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and Xcel Energy were on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Suspect named in 2021 double homicide of Moab married couple
Caprock Academy focuses on classical education methodology.
Caprock Academy announces tenth annual commencement ceremony
Coloradans continue to feel pain at the pump as oil prices break record highs
Coloradans continue to feel pain at the pump as oil prices break record highs
Community Hospital
Community Hospital earns Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV