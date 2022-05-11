Structure fire near Thunder Mountain Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is a structure fire on the 3000 block F 1/2 Rd, which has caused the evacuation of Thunder Mountain Elementary School.

The Clifton Fire Protection responded to reports of a house fire at 3:12 p.m., and the Grand Junction Fire Department provided mutual aid.

According to the GJFD, F 1/2 Rd. is closed from 30 1/2 Rd to Thunder Ridge Rd.

Parents picking up students will need to approach from the east on F 1/2 Rd., as there is no access from the west.

GJFD states the home and a camper was damaged. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and Xcel Energy were on the scene.

