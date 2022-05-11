Advertisement

Mesa County Commissioners approve agreement to move budget to digital format

The software is called OpenGov.
More accessible, digital format for County budget
More accessible, digital format for County budget
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Commissioners agreed to approve new budget, management and planning software this morning to move the annual budget to a digital format.

The software, called OpenGov, will move the annual budget to an interactive and user-friendly online document. This will make it more accessible for the public, improve transparency and accessibility.

The public will also now have better insight into Mesa County’s finances and engage in the budget process by making it more streamline and easier to understand.

”This is gonna be a very user friendly interface for the public to go find out whether it be checks that were written or budget items for a certain department,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. “So it opens the books up even more so to the community to know what their government is doing with their tax dollars.”

The software will be used for the upcoming budget cycle starting July 1. The digital budget book will be available on Mesa County’s website in January 2023.

