High winds and dry conditions; No Burn Advisory issued

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has issued another no burn advisory. The advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 11. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is banned during the advisory. The National Weather Service has also issued a high wind warning, with southwest winds ranging from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour expected. Air quality is not currently affected.

High winds and the worst drought in 1,200 years continue to exacerbate fire danger earlier than typical.

